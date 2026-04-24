Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row: Why editor Pradeep E Raghav was suspended despite no direct link to leak

New Delhi: Actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan was leaked on the internet before its theatrical release, sparking a major controversy in the film industry. In the latest development, the South Indian Film Editors Association has announced the suspension of editor Pradeep E Raghav following allegations that he violated the body’s bylaws, even as investigations into the leak continue.

The association backed its decision in a detailed press release.

Jana Nayagan editor suspended

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In its press release, SIFEA mentioned that Pradeep has been “temporarily suspended” from the association.

The statement read, “It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Raghav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editors Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association.”

Further addressing the leak of Jana Nayagan, the statement mentioned that while Raghav was not directly responsible for the leak, he admitted that his negligence contributed to the incident.

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“Furthermore, although Mr. Pradeep E. Raghav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause. If this situation continues, there is a risk that the film industry will shut down. The Southern India Film Editors Association has a duty to prevent such undesirable incidents from happening in the future,” the statement read.

An emergency executive committee meeting was held on April 17 to discuss the matter, with leading film editors and executive committee members in attendance, where the decision was taken. “The Southern India Film Editors Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr. Pradeep E. Raghav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr. Pradeep E. Raghav. Furthermore, we request brother associations to fully support this announcement,” the note added.

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Jana Nayagan leak row

Meanwhile, the Chennai Police’s cyber team has arrested nine individuals in connection with the online leak of Jana Nayagan, including a freelance editor who is the alleged main accused.

The arrests were made on April 15 following an extensive technical probe into the leak, which surfaced just days before the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has issued a temporary order against the circulation of the unlawful, uncertified copy of Jana Nayagan on social media, online platforms and cable television.