JANA NAYAGAN

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Further: Madras HC Stays Certification Till January 21 After CBFC Appeal

Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has hit another roadblock, with its release now delayed by at least two weeks. The setback comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenged the Madras High Court’s earlier order directing the board to grant the film a U/A certificate.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Further: Madras HC Stays Certification Till January 21 After CBFC Appeal(Source: IMDB)

The CBFC moved the court seeking an urgent hearing and requested that the film be reviewed by a revising committee. Following the fresh hearing, the Madras High Court has ordered that Jana Nayagan should not be released until January 21, effectively staying its certification for the time being.

The latest development puts the film’s release plans on hold, leaving fans awaiting further clarity on when Vijay’s starrer will finally hit theatres.

