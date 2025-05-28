Chennai: If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film with actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead, is now busy scouting for locations to begin the first schedule of the film. Sources say that the team is meticulously scouting the Chennai and Hyderabad regions for the perfect location to begin the first schedule, which is expected to be in the last week of June this year.

For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm his next ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead. The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence. The film is to be bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner.

With the entire cast and crew having been finalized, the film is slated to go on floors in the last week of June. This project marks a significant collaboration and is being crafted with precision at every level. Puri Jagannadh is reportedly taking extraordinary care in all creative and technical aspects, with a strong emphasis on visual storytelling through carefully chosen locations. The shooting will commence with Vijay Sethupathi and other lead actors participating in the first schedule itself.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to essay a dashing role, whereas actress Tabu and Sandalwood dynamo Vijay Kumar will play crucial roles in the movie. The movie is slated for a multilingual release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is busy promoting his recently released Tamil film, 'Ace', directed by Arumugakumar. The film has received positive response from the audience and is doing well in theatres.