/Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa gets release date: Jawan actor reunites with director Balaji Tharaneetharan

'Baththa' will also mark the reunion of Vijay Sethupathi with director Atlee. It may be recalled that director Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked together in the immensely popular pan Indian blockbuster 'Jawan'. While Atlee had directed Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, he has produced 'Baththa'. Also, while Vijay Sethupathi had played a pivotal role in 'Jawan', he has now played the lead in 'Baththa', which is being presented by Atlee.