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  • /Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa gets release date: Jawan actor reunites with director Balaji Tharaneetharan

Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa gets release date: Jawan actor reunites with director Balaji Tharaneetharan

Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan are reuniting for their third collaboration, Baththa, which has been announced for a worldwide theatrical release on THIS date.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa gets release date: Jawan actor reunites with director Balaji Tharaneetharan
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa gets release date: Jawan actor reunites with director Balaji Tharaneetharan
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