Vikram

Vikram's Tamil action-thriller 'Cobra' to arrive in theatres in August, check out film's release date

'Cobra', a Tamil-language action thriller, starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan, is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of 'Demonte Colony' and 'Imaikkaa Nodigal" fame. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios.  

Mumbai: South star Vikram's upcoming film 'Cobra' will arrive in cinema halls on August 11, the makers announced on Friday (May 20).

The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of 'Demonte Colony' and 'Imaikkaa Nodigal" fame. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios.

The production house shared the news about the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page, alongside a 40 second teaser video.

"@7screenstudio #Cobra ? Worldwide theatrical release on August 11 #CobraFromAugust11 #ChiyaanVikram An @AjayGnanamuthu Film An @arrahman Musical,? the tweet read.
Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for ?Cobra?.

In addition to Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar. 

