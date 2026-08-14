Vishwanath and Sons X review: Is this Suriya film a hit or miss? Find out here

Vishwanath And Sons review: Director Venkat Atluri's Tamil family drama has opened in cinemas today and looks like this Suriya outing has already won hearts. This is superstar Suriya's 46th film featuring Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, among others.
Here's take a look at what fans feel about the Tamil venture. One reviewer wrote: #VishwanathAndSons A Watchable, Clean Family Entertainer With a Good 1st Half but a Weak 2nd Half! After a slow start, the first half feels refreshing and stays focused on the core plot with a good mix of fun and emotion. Just when you expect that flow to continue, the second.
#VishwanathAndSons A Watchable, Clean Family Entertainer With a Good 1st Half but a Weak 2nd Half!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 14, 2026
After a slow start, the first half feels refreshing and stays focused on the core plot with a good mix of fun and emotion. Just when you expect that flow to continue, the second…
Another one said: #VishwanathandSons - The Kid Sequence Will Connect to the Family Audiece Perfectly - in #Suriya Film.
#VishwanathandSons - The Kid Sequence Will Connect to the Family Audiece Perfectly - in #Suriya Film. pic.twitter.com/W1Ztz60FUD— GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) August 14, 2026
Actor Karthi wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): #VenkyAtluri what writing man…!! Beautiful characters and stunning performances!! A wholesome film that keeps you smiling throughout and fills your heart with love!! Would love to watch it again….Many Congratulations @vamsi84 for #VishwanathAndSons!!
#VenkyAtluri what writing man…!! Beautiful characters and stunning performances!! A wholesome film that keeps you smiling throughout and fills your heart with love!! Would love to watch it again….Many Congratulations @vamsi84 for #VishwanathAndSons!! @Suriya_offl your Class… pic.twitter.com/4i8LDV3nlg— Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 14, 2026
Disaster Review for #VishwanathAndSons— (@Anirudhoff_) August 14, 2026
Weakest Movie from #VenkyAtluri #VishwanathAndSons pic.twitter.com/HUfsTQhJCr
The feel-good romantic drama follows the story of Sanjay Vishwanath who has devoted decades to excellence as an international shooter. When age, family duties, and an unexpected romance collide with his ambitions, he must confront what truly makes a life worth living.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.