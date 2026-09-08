Vishwanath & Sons OTT release: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film to stream from THIS date

New Delhi: If you missed Vishwanath & Sons on the big screen, good news: your second chance is almost here. The Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer, which released in theatres on August 14, 2026, is now making its way to Netflix, and the streaming date is closer than you think. The film drops on Netflix on September 11, 2026. The announcement came straight from the makers on social media, teasing the story with a fitting line: "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath, athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father." And for those who watched it in theatres in Tamil, you'll be glad to know the streaming version comes dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada too, so the whole family can watch it in whichever language feels like home.