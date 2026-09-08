Vishwanath & Sons OTT release: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film to stream from THIS date

New Delhi: If you missed Vishwanath & Sons on the big screen, good news: your second chance is almost here. The Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer, which released in theatres on August 14, 2026, is now making its way to Netflix, and the streaming date is closer than you think. The film drops on Netflix on September 11, 2026. The announcement came straight from the makers on social media, teasing the story with a fitting line: "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath, athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father." And for those who watched it in theatres in Tamil, you'll be glad to know the streaming version comes dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada too, so the whole family can watch it in whichever language feels like home.
So what's the story about? Sanjay Vishwanath has it all: success, wealth, independence, and zero interest in marriage. He becomes a father through surrogacy and decides to raise his son on his own terms. But life has other plans. When his young son falls ill and needs help only his biological mother can provide, Sanjay is forced to track down Maddy, a spirited medical student building her life in San Francisco.
Maddy flies to India for the child, but she ends up staying for so much more. When Maddy finally opens up about her feelings, Sanjay does what he thinks is right, he pulls back and pushes her to finish her medical degree instead. Meanwhile, he's also working through his own baggage, reconnecting with his stepmother and her daughter, and slowly letting go of resentment he'd carried for years.
Fast forward six years, and Maddy is now a doctor, back in Sanjay's life and reunited with the child she once helped save. As the three of them spend time together again, Sanjay offers her a job at a new hospital he's built in his mother's memory.
Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, with a strong supporting cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, and Harsha Chemudu. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri, with dialogues by KN Vijayakumar, and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music comes courtesy of GV Prakash Kumar, with Nimish Ravi behind the camera and Navin Nooli handling the edit.
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