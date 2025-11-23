Advertisement
VRUSHAKARMA

'Vrushakarma’ Revealed: Naga Chaitanya Drops Rugged First Look From Karthik Dandu’s Next

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film is titled ‘Vrushakarma’, with the makers unveiling his intense, action-packed first look poster, launched by Mahesh Babu.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 09:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Vrushakarma’ Revealed: Naga Chaitanya Drops Rugged First Look From Karthik Dandu’s Next(Image: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's upcoming film has finally got a title. The makers have also released the first character look poster of the actor in the movie.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie is titled 'Vrushakarma'. The movie is jointly produced by Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). The film's release date has not been announced yet.

Naga Chaitanya shared the film's title and his first look poster on his Instagram handle, which was launched by superstar Mahesh Babu today.

The poster offers a glimpse at Naga Chaitanya's character in the movie. He appears to be playing the role of an action hero as per the poster.

Featuring Chaitanya in a rugged, battle-worn appearance, the visual highlights his muscular frame and steely determination as he swings a rod.

Adding to the actor's dramatic appearance, a celestial eclipse in the background suggests an ominous, mythical atmosphere in the movie.

Take a look at the poster here.

Besides Naga Chaitanya, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava. The actor was last seen in the movie 'Thandel'. He was paired opposite Sai Pallavi. The movie was written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. 

