'Vrusshabha' Teaser Out: Mohanlal Shines As ‘Warrior King’ In Epic Teaser, Set For Diwali 2025 Release

Mumbai: The first official teaser of Mohanlal starrer 'Vrusshabha' has been unveiled, showing him in the avatar of a 'Warrior King'.

On Thursday, the makers released the teaser, which offers a clearer look into the upcoming fantasy action drama.

The 1-minute-43-second video opens with the camera overlooking a kingdom, where a baby is born. The teaser progresses to show Mohanlal's appearance as a warrior, single-handedly taking over the battlefield.

"When destiny calls, blood must answer," the makers teased.

The video concludes with a modern-day setting, with Mohanlal's character sleeping, while Samarjit Lankesh seems lost in thought. It suggests that the film could bring a story of reincarnation, as the tagline states, "Reborn Love. A Love So Strong. It Defies Death."

"A unique story brought to life through an unforgettable cinematic experience for global audiences. With Mohanlal playing a king for the very first time in a bilingual epic, Vrusshabha is a film that promises to stay with you long after you leave the theatre," the makers said alongside the video.

The teaser arrived on the heels of a brand new poster of 'Vrusshabha'. Sharing the poster on his social media handle, Mohanlal wrote, "The Battles, The Emotions, The Roar. Vrusshabha Teaser drops on 18th September."

The poster shows the actor in a fierce look, holding a trident and shield.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal's first look was unveiled on his 65th birthday. Mohanlal and the makers took to their social media handles, revealing the poster and wrote, "This one is special -- dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA - a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, 'Vrusshabha' also features Ragini Dwivedi. Shot in Malayalam and Telugu, it will also be dubbed in Hindi and Kannada, thus setting the stage for a pan-India release.

The film is expected to hit theatres on Diwali 2025.