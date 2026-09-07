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Waiting Hai Teaser Out: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora lead Sameer Vidwans' railway scam series

The teaser for Sameer Vidwans' upcoming MX Original series Waiting Hai was released on Monday, September 7, starring Divyendu and Bhuvan Arora in a cat-and-mouse dramedy uncovering a nationwide railway ticketing scam.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Waiting Hai Teaser Out: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora lead Sameer Vidwans' railway scam series
Image Credit: ANI

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Waiting Hai Teaser Out: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora lead Sameer Vidwans' railway scam series
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