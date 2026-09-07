Waiting Hai Teaser Out: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora lead Sameer Vidwans' railway scam series

Determined to get to the bottom of it, he "sets out to uncover the people pulling the strings, while Bhuvan Arora brings a tech-savvy edge to the mystery as a hacker who always seems to be one step ahead. As their paths collide, the story sets up a playful cat-and-mouse chase between a determined investigator and a hacker who always seems to have another trick up his sleeve. What begins as a ticket ki duvidha soon opens the door to a shuddh desi scam hiding in plain sight," read a press note.