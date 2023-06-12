Watch Sonu Sood's Tamil Action Thriller 'Tamilarasan' On THIS Date
Directed by Babu Yogeswaran, Tamilarasan stars Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi and Sonu Sood.
New Delhi: Makers announced the world digital premiere of Tamilarasan on 16th June 2023. Produced by S Kowsalya Rani under the banner SNS production company, Tamilarasan is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and stars Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood and Ramya Nambeesan in pivotal roles.
Tamilarasan has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by RD Rajasekhar and direction by Babu Yogeswaran. The film also stars Chaya Singh, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan, Kasthuri, Munishkanth, Robo Shankar and marks the debut of Pranav, the son of director Mohan Raja. After its theatrical release in April, Tamilarasan is gearing for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on 16th June 2023.
Director Babu Yogeswaran said, “It was a great experience working with Vijay Antony and the extended cast of Tamilarasan. They believed in my vision and gave it their all. We have made the film with a lot of heart, and I hope that it reaches the global audience via the World Digital Premiere on ZEE5”.
Actor Vijay Antony said, “I agreed to be a part of this film as I believed in the director’s vision. Tamilarasan incorporates scenes that almost mirror the society at large which is terrorising, and I hoped that this film succeeds in delivering a strong message. While it released in theatres, there are still many who haven’t heard about this film or watched it. It is my sincere request to them to watch it on ZEE5 on 16th June as Tamilarasan is an important story that everyone must watch”.
Get ready to watch ‘Tamilarasan’ from 16th June 2023 exclusively on ZEE5.
