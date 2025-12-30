Who Was Nandini CM? 26-Year-Old Kannada TV Actress Who Was Found Dead In Her Paying Guest Accommodation

New Delhi: Popular Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM's death sent shock waves among her fans. The 26-year-old young star allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. She was known for her work in TV serials.

Who Was Nandini CM?

She played the lead dual roles of Kanaka and Durga in this popular Tamil serial. Nandini CM was known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gowri. She gained popularity among Tamil viewers for her role in Gowri, where she portrayed contrasting characters.

Nandini CM Found Dead: What Happened

Nandini was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Mylasandra, Kengeri, Bengaluru. The actress had been living there for some time due to her work in television, as per ANI.

According to police, the tragic incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28, 2025, and 12:30 am on December 29, 2025. The matter was reported to the police around 9:15 am on December 29.

According to police records, on the night of the incident, Nandini had gone to meet a friend and returned to the PG late at night. When she did not answer phone calls later, the friend informed the PG staff. The door to her room was forced open, and she was found unresponsive inside. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that she had died at the location.

A diary, allegedly belonging to Nandini, was also said to have been found, where she had written about her desire to continue acting. Based on this, her mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, filed a complaint for further legal action, stating that there is "no suspicion" regarding her daughter's death.

No official confirmation has been made yet regarding other factors linked to her death.

The case is being investigated by PSI Hanamantha Hadimani. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With ANI Inputs)