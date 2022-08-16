Why are Mahesh Babu fans unhappy with Vijay Deverakonda? Read on

New Delhi: South star Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotion of his much-anticipated film, 'Liger' co-starring Ananya Panday.

He is one of the most talked-about stars in the industry today and is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Liger.' He is promoting his films in almost every state and recently something happened that has landed the actor into trouble.

According to a report of News18, while promoting his upcoming film, Vijay stirred up a controversy with his long pause on a question asked about Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. During the promotion, one of the media officials asked the 'Arjun Reddy' star, what he felt about Mahesh Babu. To answer the question, he took quite some time and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' fans are unhappy with it.

In his response, Vijay stated that he likes Mahesh Babu, but took a long pause before responding which has upset MB fans.

As a result, the fans of Mahesh Babu took to social media to troll the 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda. But, Vijay's fans also didn't hold back from hitting back at the trolls. It all resulted in a back and forth between the fan accounts.

The reason behind the alleged battle between Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu's fans is Puri Jagannadh's movie 'Jana Gana Mana.' It was first offered to Mahesh Babu but due to a clash in dates, he had turned down the role. Later, the makers roped in Vijay Deverakonda for the film.

'Liger' will be releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film, other than Vijay, stars Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.