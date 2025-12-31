Yash Introduces Nayanthara’s Breathtaking FIRST LOOK As Ganga From 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups'

Chennai: The makers of director Geetu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Wednesday released the stunning first look of actress Nayanthara in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Ganga in it.

The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Stunning, lethal, and formidable, the first look positions Nayanthara as a defining force within the universe of Rocking Star Yash’s most ambitious project yet.

Nayanthara’s portrayal of Ganga is visually breathtaking, radiating a fearlessness that matches the film’s massive scale. She commands the frame with a striking composure, wielding a gun with a practiced authority that feels both elegant and dangerous. Set against the opulence of a grand casino entrance, the lavish, high-stakes setting frames Ganga as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots.

Speaking about casting Nayanthara as Ganga, director Geetu Mohandas said, “We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence, and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in 'Toxic', audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment.The depth, the honesty, the restraint, and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character,they were qualities she already possessed. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”

After redefining box-office history with KGF: Chapter 2, Rocking Star Yash returns to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, a project that has been generating extraordinary anticipation across industries.

It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed that Kiara Advani plays Nadia and Huma Qureshi plays an enigmatic character called Elizabeth in the film.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—underscoring its global ambition.

The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

High-octane action has been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.