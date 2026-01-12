Yash’s Toxic Teaser Faces Complaint By AAP Women’s Wing Over Alleged Obscene Content: Report

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on Thursday, sparking widespread discussion across social media. While the teaser received praise from fans and celebrities, including actor Alia Bhatt, it has also drawn criticism from political quarters.

Party claims teaser contains obscene visual

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Women’s Wing has filed a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, objecting to certain visuals in the teaser of the Kannada film. In its submission, the party alleged that the teaser contains “obscene visuals” that could negatively affect the social well-being of women and children and undermine Kannada cultural values.

According to a report by NDTV, the AAP Women’s Wing urged the Commission to direct the Karnataka government to withdraw or cancel the teaser and ensure its removal from social media platforms. The party also called for stricter regulations governing the public circulation of such content and emphasised the need for greater cultural responsibility on digital platforms.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. The film features Yash in the lead role alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara. The project marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also set to appear in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Alpha also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.