Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ release date out; check details

New Delhi: The release date of Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was announced on Friday (January 29). The movie will have a theatrical release on July 16, 2021.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur’s production house Hombale Films dropped a picture of an intense looking Yash holding a gun, standing in front of a giant lion statue.The makers tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16.”

Earlier on Friday, Sanjay Dutt, who will essay the role of Adheera in the sequel, tweeted, “The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32pm.”

Have a look at Dutt’s tweet:

On January 7, the gripping teaser of the much-awaited movie was dropped to mark the birthday of Yash on January 8. It provided a glimpse of Yash as Rocky, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. Raveena and Sanjay are the new addition to the second instalment of the hit ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ which was released in 2018.

Have a look at the teaser:

Directed by Prashanth Neel ‘KGF 2’ will have huge shoes to fill as its prequel was the first Kannada film to breach the Rs 250 crore club worldwide. The movie ended with Rocky killing Kolar Gold mine owner Garuda in his own den and thus becoming the new king of the mine.

The sequel, a Kannada language period-drama film, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. The star cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Achyuth Kumar in key roles.