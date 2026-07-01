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  • /Yash's 'Toxic' teaser: ‘Ladies & Ladies’, female stars get spotlight in high-octane actioner - Watch

Yash's 'Toxic' teaser: ‘Ladies & Ladies’, female stars get spotlight in high-octane actioner - Watch

Toxic teaser: Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Yash's 'Toxic' teaser: ‘Ladies & Ladies’, female stars get spotlight in high-octane actioner - Watch
Image Credit: Movie Posters

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