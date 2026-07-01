New Delhi: The world of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups just more edgy. The makers have unveiled the female leading ladies in a bold new video that brings the spotlight on the formidable fierce castof the stylish universe. Packed with power, mystery, attitude and adrenaline, the video offers a glimpse into the female forces shaping the story — and makes it clear they are not here to play by anyone’s rules.
Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi command every frame with undeniable presence, teasing characters that are as complex as they are powerful. Whether it’s the fierce and formidable Nayanthara, Kiara’s mesmerizing, magnetic and yet somewhat melancholic energy, Tara’s unbothered an vivacious presence, Rukmini’s fierce intensity or Huma’s captivating and steely glimpse, each woman leaves an unmistakable mark on the world of Toxic. Elevating the intrigue further is a captivating female voice-over that tells a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.
Nayanthara plays Ganga, Kiara Advani plays Nadia, Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa, and Tara Sutaria stars as Rebecca in the film.
The video embraces its rebellious spirit with the disclaimer: “Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.” Equal parts unfiltered and candid, the warning captures the film’s pulse.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and fronted by actor-producer Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria,Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it is set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
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