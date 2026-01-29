Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Curtain rises on Mega awards, celebrating the best of Bengali entertainment

New Delhi: Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Binodone Sera 24, marking a milestone celebration for Bengali entertainment. The grand event has brought together all segments of the industry in New Town, as the curtain rises on the mega award show, ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Entertainment’s Best 24’.

Far from just a symbolic announcement of votes, this platform pays tribute to the creativity and achievements across Bengali cinema, television, digital media, and the wider world of entertainment.

The Westin Rajarhat has been transformed into a dazzling Tinseltown for the occasion. From the vibrant registration desk and glamorous red carpet to the symbolic retro vintage projector model, every detail reflects the celebratory spirit of the ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Best of Entertainment 24’ awards. A total of 24 categories will be presented, honoring not only the on-screen talent of actors and actresses but also the contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals, including directors and technicians. In addition, a legendary figure will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their long and distinguished career.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherji, and model-actress Sauraseni Maitra, who have been rehearsing since this afternoon in preparation for the mega show. Nominations for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director have already been submitted, while top content creators and social media influencers will also be recognized, showcasing Zee 24 Ghanta’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all facets of entertainment.

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded based purely on merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will take place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.