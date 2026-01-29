Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Bratya Basu and Rudranil Ghosh Win top honours in male acting categories

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Awards celebrated outstanding male performances in Bengali cinema, honouring leading actors across Film, Critics’ Choice, and Supporting Actor categories.

Dev (Deepak Adhikari) won the Best Actor – Male (Film) award for his performance in Projatipoti 2. The Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice) honour went to Prosenjit Chatterjee for his powerful role in Devi Chowdhurani.

In the supporting category, the award was jointly won by Bratya Basu for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey and Rudranil Ghosh for Dhumketu, recognising their impactful performances in pivotal roles.

Best Actor – Male (Film) – Winner

Dev (Deepak Adhikari) – Projatipoti 2

Nominees – Best Actor – Male (Film)

Dev (Deepak Adhikari) – Dhumketu

Jeetu Kamal – Grihapravesh

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Dev – Raghu Dakat

Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Best Supporting Actor – Male (Film) – Winners

Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu

Nominees – Best Supporting Actor – Male (Film)

Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu

Amit Saha – The Academy Of Fine Arts

Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2

Ranjit Mallick – Sharthopor

Kaushik Ganguly – Grihapravesh

Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat

Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim

Mithun Chakraborty – Projatipoti 2

Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice) – Winner

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Nominees – Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice)

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Dibyojyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Bikram Chatterjee – Raas..Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Koushik Sen – Sharthopor

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the Bengali entertainment industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels.

All nominations were evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising respected industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every award was conferred purely on the basis of merit and creative excellence.

The award ceremony took place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the grand telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.