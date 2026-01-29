Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Bratya Basu and Rudranil Ghosh Win top honours in male acting categories
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrates excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry.
Trending Photos
The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Awards celebrated outstanding male performances in Bengali cinema, honouring leading actors across Film, Critics’ Choice, and Supporting Actor categories.
Dev (Deepak Adhikari) won the Best Actor – Male (Film) award for his performance in Projatipoti 2. The Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice) honour went to Prosenjit Chatterjee for his powerful role in Devi Chowdhurani.
In the supporting category, the award was jointly won by Bratya Basu for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey and Rudranil Ghosh for Dhumketu, recognising their impactful performances in pivotal roles.
Best Actor – Male (Film) – Winner
Dev (Deepak Adhikari) – Projatipoti 2
Nominees – Best Actor – Male (Film)
Dev (Deepak Adhikari) – Dhumketu
Jeetu Kamal – Grihapravesh
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar
Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Dev – Raghu Dakat
Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika
Best Supporting Actor – Male (Film) – Winners
Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu
Nominees – Best Supporting Actor – Male (Film)
Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu
Amit Saha – The Academy Of Fine Arts
Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2
Ranjit Mallick – Sharthopor
Kaushik Ganguly – Grihapravesh
Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat
Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim
Mithun Chakraborty – Projatipoti 2
Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika
Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice) – Winner
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Nominees – Best Actor – Male (Critics’ Choice)
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Dibyojyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Bikram Chatterjee – Raas..Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Koushik Sen – Sharthopor
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim
Event Details
At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the Bengali entertainment industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels.
All nominations were evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising respected industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every award was conferred purely on the basis of merit and creative excellence.
The award ceremony took place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the grand telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv