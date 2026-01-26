Advertisement
ZEE 24 GHANTA BINODONE SERA 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherji among nominees for Best Director and Best Film - Check Full List

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations spotlight leading names, including Kaushik Ganguly and Srijit Mukherji, across Best Director and Best Film categories.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherji among nominees for Best Director and Best Film - Check Full List(Image: IMDb/X)

The much-anticipated nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 are set to be announced, setting the tone for Bengal’s awards season and sparking conversations across the entertainment industry.

Celebrating Excellence in Bengali Entertainment

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Envisioned as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving Bengali entertainment ecosystem, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.

More than an awards ceremony, the initiative serves as a collective platform to honour visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The awards aim to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to shape contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Best Director: Nominees

Here’s a look at the nominations in the Best Director category:

Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihoprabesh

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Aamar

Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

Best Film – Critics’ Choice: Nominees

The nominees for Best Film – Critics’ Choice include:

Binodini

Devi Chowdhurani

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Putulnacher Itikatha

Mrigaya: The Hunt

Onko Ki Kothin

Pokkhirajer Din

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Event Details and Telecast

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 award ceremony will be held on 29 January 2026 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on 8 February 2026 at 5:00 PM.

