Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherji among nominees for Best Director and Best Film - Check Full List
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 nominations spotlight leading names, including Kaushik Ganguly and Srijit Mukherji, across Best Director and Best Film categories.
The much-anticipated nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 are set to be announced, setting the tone for Bengal’s awards season and sparking conversations across the entertainment industry.
Celebrating Excellence in Bengali Entertainment
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Envisioned as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving Bengali entertainment ecosystem, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide.
More than an awards ceremony, the initiative serves as a collective platform to honour visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The awards aim to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to shape contemporary Bengali storytelling.
Best Director: Nominees
Here’s a look at the nominations in the Best Director category:
Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor
Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat
Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu
Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihoprabesh
Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Aamar
Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2
Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin
Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani
Best Film – Critics’ Choice: Nominees
The nominees for Best Film – Critics’ Choice include:
Binodini
Devi Chowdhurani
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Putulnacher Itikatha
Mrigaya: The Hunt
Onko Ki Kothin
Pokkhirajer Din
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Event Details and Telecast
The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 award ceremony will be held on 29 January 2026 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on 8 February 2026 at 5:00 PM.
