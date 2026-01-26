Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Nominations Announced: From Mithun Chakraborty to Prosenjit Chatterjee, Full list of Best Actor and Supporting Actor (Male)

The much-awaited nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 have officially been unveiled, igniting excitement across Bengal’s entertainment industry and setting the stage for the year’s most prestigious celebrations of creative excellence.

Recognised as one of Bengal’s most prominent honours in entertainment, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is envisioned as a tribute to the rich and dynamic Bengali cultural landscape. The initiative represents a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrating excellence across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content.

More than just an awards ceremony, the platform seeks to honour actors, filmmakers, technicians, musicians, and storytellers whose passion, innovation, and craftsmanship continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Film: Nominations

Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts

Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat

Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2

Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Ganguly – Grihoprabesh

Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2

Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor

Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken: Benaras-e Bibhishika

Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim

Best Actor (Male) – Film: Nominations

Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim

Vikram Chatterjee – Raas Hariye Jaoa Bangalider Golpo

Dibyojyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Sen – Sharthopor

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 award ceremony will take place on 29 January 2026 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on 8 February 2026 at 5:00 PM.