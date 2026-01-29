Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Khothin Wins Best Film; Indradeep Dasgupta Bags Best Director

The winners for the prestigious Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were announced, celebrating excellence in Bengali cinema. Among the top honors of the evening, Onko Ki Khothin emerged as the Best Film along with The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika while Indradeep Dasgupta won the Best Director (Film) award for Grihapravesh.

Best Film – Winner

Onko Ki Khothin and The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nominees – Best Film

Dhumketu

Onko Ki Khothin

Grihapravesh

Aamar Boss

Sharthopor

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Raghu Dakat

Projatipoti 2

The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Best Director (Film) – Winner

Indradeep Dasgupta (Grihapravesh)

Nominees – Best Director (Film)

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Khothin

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor

Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihapravesh

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Abhijeet Sen – Projatipoti 2

Best Film – Critics’ Choice (Winners)

Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Nominees – Best Film (Critics’ Choice)

Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Onko Ki Khothin

Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha

Devi Chowdhurani

Binodini

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Pokkhirajer Dim

Best Promising Director

Jayabrata Das

Academy of Fine Arts

These top honours reflect the diversity and creative excellence of contemporary Bengali cinema, with filmmakers and storytellers being recognized for their innovation, vision, and cinematic craftsmanship.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 continues to stand as one of Bengal’s most significant platforms celebrating achievements across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content, spotlighting the passion and artistry shaping modern Bengali storytelling.