Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011784https://zeenews.india.com/regional/zee-24-ghanta-binodone-sera-24-onko-ki-khothin-wins-best-film-indradeep-dasgupta-bags-best-director-3011784.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalZee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Khothin Wins Best Film; Indradeep Dasgupta Bags Best Director
ZEE 24 GHANTA BINODONE SERA 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Khothin Wins Best Film; Indradeep Dasgupta Bags Best Director

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrates excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 12:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Khothin Wins Best Film; Indradeep Dasgupta Bags Best Director(Source: File)

The winners for the prestigious Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were announced, celebrating excellence in Bengali cinema. Among the top honors of the evening, Onko Ki Khothin emerged as the Best Film along with The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika while Indradeep Dasgupta won the Best Director (Film) award for Grihapravesh. 

Best Film – Winner

Onko Ki Khothin and The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nominees – Best Film

Dhumketu

Onko Ki Khothin

Grihapravesh

Aamar Boss

Sharthopor

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Raghu Dakat

Projatipoti 2

The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

 Best Director (Film) – Winner

Indradeep Dasgupta (Grihapravesh)

Nominees – Best Director (Film)

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Khothin

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor

Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihapravesh

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Abhijeet Sen – Projatipoti 2

Best Film – Critics’ Choice (Winners)

Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Nominees – Best Film (Critics’ Choice)

Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Onko Ki Khothin

Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha

Devi Chowdhurani

Binodini

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Pokkhirajer Dim

Best Promising Director 

Jayabrata Das
Academy of Fine Arts

These top honours reflect the diversity and creative excellence of contemporary Bengali cinema, with filmmakers and storytellers being recognized for their innovation, vision, and cinematic craftsmanship.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 continues to stand as one of Bengal’s most significant platforms celebrating achievements across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content, spotlighting the passion and artistry shaping modern Bengali storytelling.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan 5G Rollout
Pakistan gears up for 5G: How prepared is the country compared to India?
Iran-US tensions
Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears
Republic Day 2026
Operation Sindoor, A.R. Rahman's 'Jai Ho' energize Beating Retreat
US Venezuela crisis
Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit very shortly
Russia-Ukraine
Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks
India-Canada
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada as economic ties deepen
India-Canada
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties
IRGC
EU labels Iran's IRGC terrorist group: What to know about Revolutionary Guard
Punjab
Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar
US-China
US choking China? From Trump's policies to Beijing's internal rifts| Explained