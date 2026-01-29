Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Khothin Wins Best Film; Indradeep Dasgupta Bags Best Director
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrates excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry.
The winners for the prestigious Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were announced, celebrating excellence in Bengali cinema. Among the top honors of the evening, Onko Ki Khothin emerged as the Best Film along with The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika while Indradeep Dasgupta won the Best Director (Film) award for Grihapravesh.
Best Film – Winner
Onko Ki Khothin and The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika
Nominees – Best Film
Dhumketu
Onko Ki Khothin
Grihapravesh
Aamar Boss
Sharthopor
Ei Raat Tomar Amaar
Raghu Dakat
Projatipoti 2
The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika
Best Director (Film) – Winner
Indradeep Dasgupta (Grihapravesh)
Nominees – Best Director (Film)
Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu
Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Khothin
Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani
Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Annapurna Basu – Sharthopor
Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihapravesh
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar
Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat
Abhijeet Sen – Projatipoti 2
Best Film – Critics’ Choice (Winners)
Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Nominees – Best Film (Critics’ Choice)
Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Onko Ki Khothin
Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha
Devi Chowdhurani
Binodini
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Pokkhirajer Dim
Best Promising Director
Jayabrata Das
Academy of Fine Arts
These top honours reflect the diversity and creative excellence of contemporary Bengali cinema, with filmmakers and storytellers being recognized for their innovation, vision, and cinematic craftsmanship.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 continues to stand as one of Bengal’s most significant platforms celebrating achievements across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content, spotlighting the passion and artistry shaping modern Bengali storytelling.
