Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 OTT winners announced: Mimi Chakraborty takes home best actress award for Dainee

The winners for the Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 OTT category were announced, celebrating excellence in digital entertainment. Here is the complete list of winners in the OTT – Popular Awards segment.

OTT – POPULAR AWARDS

Best Web Series (OTT)

Ganoshotru (Zee5)

Best Actor – Male (OTT)

Anirban Chakrabarti – Puro Puri Eken (Hoichoi)

Ritwick Chakraborty – Advocate Achinta Aich – Season 2 (Hoichoi)

Best Actor – Female (OTT)

Mimi Chakraborty – Dainee (Hoichoi)

Best Supporting Actor – Male (OTT)

Koushik Sen – Julie (Addatimes)

Best Supporting Actor – Female (OTT)

Bidipta Chakraborty – Ronkini Bhavan (Zee5)

The awards ceremony is hosted by actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherji, and model-actress Sauraseni Maitra, who have been rehearsing since the afternoon in preparation for the mega show. Nominations for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director have already been submitted, while leading content creators and social media influencers will also be honored, highlighting Zee 24 Ghanta’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all facets of entertainment.

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will take place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.