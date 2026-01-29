Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalZee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Souraseni Maitras sensational BTS performance on Challenge 2 song - Watch
ZEE 24 GHANTA BINODONE SERA 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Souraseni Maitra's sensational BTS performance on 'Challenge 2' song - Watch

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 award ceremony is being held today at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Souraseni Maitra's sensational BTS performance on 'Challenge 2' song - WatchPic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The stage is set for one of the biggest ever award ceremonies, felicitating the best in Bengali entertainment industry. The nominations for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 were officially unveiled a day back.  The initiative represents a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrating excellence across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. 

Actress Souraseni Maitra ahead of her stage performance on the dazzling night of awards. Check out her sensational behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from the stage. 

 

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews)

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence.  More than an awards ceremony, the initiative serves as a collective platform to honour visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The awards aim to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to shape contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Event Details and Telecast

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 award ceremony is being held today at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The grand event will be telecast exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on 8 February 2026 at 5:00 PM.

Live Tv

