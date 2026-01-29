Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly, Koel Mallick and Rukmini Moitra shine in Best actress categories
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 celebrates excellence in the Bengali entertainment industry.
The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Awards celebrated some of the finest female performances in Bengali cinema this year, honouring leading actresses across Film and Critics’ Choice categories.
Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick jointly won the Best Actor – Female (Film) award for their performances in Grihapravesh and Sharthopor respectively. Meanwhile, Rukmini Moitra bagged the Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice) trophy for her role in Binodini.
In the supporting category, Sohini Sengupta was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film) award for her performance in Grihapravesh.
Best Actor – Female (Film) – Winners
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh
Koel Mallick – Sharthopor
Nominees – Best Actor – Female (Film)
Subhashree Ganguly – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Mimi Chakraborty – Raktabeej 2
Koel Mallick – Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney
Koel Mallick – Sharthopor
Koushani Mukherjee – Killbill Society
Idhika Paul – Raghu Dakat
Rituparna Sengupta – Puratawn
Rukmini Moitra – Binodini
Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film) – Winner
Sohini Sengupta – Grihapravesh
Nominees – Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film)
Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin
Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Bibriti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Anushua Majumdar – Raas..Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2
Sohini Sengupta – Grihapravesh
Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat
Aparajita Adhya – Projatipoti 2
Ishaa Saha – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika
Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice) – Winner
Rukmini Moitra – Binodini
Nominees – Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice)
Jaya Ahsan – Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Raakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh
Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar
Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Rukmini Moitra – Binodini
Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim
Event Details
At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.
All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.
The award ceremony took place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.
