Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly, Koel Mallick and Rukmini Moitra shine in Best actress categories

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Awards celebrated some of the finest female performances in Bengali cinema this year, honouring leading actresses across Film and Critics’ Choice categories.

Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick jointly won the Best Actor – Female (Film) award for their performances in Grihapravesh and Sharthopor respectively. Meanwhile, Rukmini Moitra bagged the Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice) trophy for her role in Binodini.

In the supporting category, Sohini Sengupta was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film) award for her performance in Grihapravesh.

Best Actor – Female (Film) – Winners

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh

Koel Mallick – Sharthopor

Nominees – Best Actor – Female (Film)

Subhashree Ganguly – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh

Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Mimi Chakraborty – Raktabeej 2

Koel Mallick – Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney

Koel Mallick – Sharthopor

Koushani Mukherjee – Killbill Society

Idhika Paul – Raghu Dakat

Rituparna Sengupta – Puratawn

Rukmini Moitra – Binodini

Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film) – Winner

Sohini Sengupta – Grihapravesh

Nominees – Best Supporting Actor – Female (Film)

Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin

Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Bibriti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Anushua Majumdar – Raas..Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2

Sohini Sengupta – Grihapravesh

Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat

Aparajita Adhya – Projatipoti 2

Ishaa Saha – The Eken – Benaras E Bibhishika

Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice) – Winner

Rukmini Moitra – Binodini

Nominees – Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice)

Jaya Ahsan – Manik Bandhopadhyayer Putulnacher Itikatha

Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Raakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihapravesh

Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Rukmini Moitra – Binodini

Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony took place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.