Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 winners: Shamik Adhikary wins best influencer award

New Delhi: The winners of the Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Influencer segment were announced, celebrating excellence in digital entertainment. Shamik Adhikary, popularly known as Your Nonsane, emerged as the winner of the Best Creator/Influencer Award.

The nominees in this category included Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal, Pranab Paul, Preeti Sarkar, Saikat Dey, Shamik Adhikary, Singini Chowdhury, Unmesh Ganguly, and Usha, representing some of the most influential digital voices in Bengal.

The awards ceremony is hosted by actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherji, and model-actress Sauraseni Maitra, who have been rehearsing since the afternoon in preparation for the mega show. Nominations for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director have already been submitted, while leading content creators and social media influencers continue to be recognized, highlighting Zee 24 Ghanta’s commitment to celebrating excellence across all facets of entertainment.

Event Details

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that every honor is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will take place on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. More than just an awards ceremony, the initiative serves as a collective platform to honor visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers across Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The awards spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to shape contemporary Bengali storytelling.