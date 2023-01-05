Love me, love me not! 5 HOT dating trends that will rule 2023 - check list

A new year brings with it new trends when it comes to dating and romance. Some dating trends of the old year slide on to the next and continue to rule the roost while some trends are bid adieu for good! Talking about what to expect in 2023, Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of India's homegrown dating app QuackQuack, told IANS, "This past couple of years, we have seen several dating trends come and go. Virtual First Dates are on the rise post-pandemic. Almost 22 per cent of our 21 million users have had a virtual first date this 2022. We are hopeful that it will slide smoothly into 2023 as well." Ahead of the new year, the app surveyed 15,000 users, ranging between ages 25 and 35 from tier 1 and 2 cities of India and the study gives a better insight into the dating trends to be expected in this year. Let's find out:

Top dating trends in 2023

1) Ethical sex-ploration on the rise

Ethical Sex-ploration shows how much the ways of dating have changed over the past years. Nineteen per cent of daters, men and women between 28 and 32, explain how new-age daters are approaching sex, intimacy, and dating in a more open and exploratory way. They mentioned that sex is no longer taboo and emphasised the importance of discussing intimate desires and needs in the initial stages of the relationship. This trend equally makes sure that people not seeking sex during the dating phase are not judged based on their choice.

2) Maintaining love-life balance is key

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy (and Jill a dull girl)! It finally seems like there's going to be some love-life balance after all in 2023. Twenty-two per cent of daters from tier 1 cities disclosed that they are looking beyond fancy job titles and a healthy work-life balance is a primary focus. People are consciously making time for their partners and taking more breaks for their own mental health. Twelve per cent of these people even revealed unmatching with someone for their demanding job and hectic schedule.

3) Overcoming gender stereotypes - modern masculinity in forefront

According to the survey reports, modern masculinity is predicted to take 2023 by storm and change the gender dynamics in dating. 34 percent of men from tier 1 and 2 cities expressed how they have taken the time to examine their conduct and found how they were projecting toxic masculine behaviour involuntarily. These men find that clearly unacceptable and are actively challenging themselves and other men to change for the better. Daters say that this trend has made it easier for men to express emotions and break gender roles in dating.

4) Beyond expectations: Open casting excites daters

Among the positive trends this new year, open casting is something daters seem really excited about; almost 29 per cent of women over 30 explained how women are all set to look beyond the type of men they are expected to date. The survey participants mentioned it to be a game-changer.

4) WanderLove: Long-distance romance is no longer an obstacle

The pandemic had forced people to remain cooped up within the four walls of their homes, and this has led them to appreciate travelling more than ever. QuackQuack's survey shows 3 out of 7 daters between 25 and 30 prefer wanderlove, that is, they are looking to date people who are not from their city and setting up their location preference beyond the city walls. Long-distance love that lets you wander to another place is the trend to look out for in 2023.

5) Cuffing is not out of picture

The beginning of a new year, otherwise known as the cuffing season in the dating world, sees the highest number of singles on the prowl and getting into relationships even if they aren't particularly interested in committing to the person at the moment. More than 22 per cent of men from tier 1 and 2 cities say that it is mostly out of loneliness and an attempt to improve the quality of life in the spirit of "new year, new me."

(With IANS inputs)