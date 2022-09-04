World Sexual Health Day 2022: Date, theme and importance of sex in your life

World Sexual Health Day 2022: Observed on September 4 every year, World Sexual Health Day (WSHD) is an initiative of the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) to raise awarenes and promote healthy sexual practices. While sex and existence go hand in hand, literally, talking about sex has been a taboo across generations, nations, religions and cultures. In the absence of a free and safe platforms to discuss sex, often people - especially youngsters - indulge in unsafe practices, that's detrimental for one's physical and mental health.

World Sexual Health Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme of World Sexual Health Day is ‘Let’s Talk Pleasure’, which identifies the role of sexual pleasure in overall sexual health and well-being. "Sexuality is one of the strongest energies that human beings have. It's a drive that fills you with joy, it gives you a lot of energy. For longest time, religions, societies focused on sex for procreation and nothing else because if you go with that it easy to maintain certain kind of societal structures," says Reema Ahmad, NLP Life Coach, Counsellor, Trauma Healer, Author of "Sharing Awkward Truths with Curious Kids". She adds, "But people have managed to have sex for pleasure throughout history, it's such a strong urge in humans. The human body is an amazing piece of work, when you learn to fully explore yourself, it's exciting."

World Sexual Health Day 2022: What WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) also promotes sexual health and well-being. Talking about sexual health's importance, the WHO says, "Sexual health is a state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being related to sexuality; it is not merely the absence of disease, dysfunction or infirmity. Sexual health requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships, as well as the possibility of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences, free of coercion, discrimination and violence. For sexual health to be attained and maintained, the sexual rights of all persons must be respected, protected and fulfilled.”

World Sexual Health Day 2022: Dos and Don'ts of sex

Reema Ahmad tells us some dos and don'ts of sex:

- Do talk about your sexual peferences with your partner so that you know about each other's expectation

- Tell your partner about your fear and anxieties, your limitations when it comes to sex and intimacy.

- Approach an expert - counsellor or if required, sexologist - if you face an issue like being unable to pleasure each other well, fear, shame, hesitation about physical initimacy or even if there's body image issue.

- When it comes to physical intimacy, do not shy away from asking what you need from your partner

- Do not be careless. Follow safe sexual practices and take care of hygiene.