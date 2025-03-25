The recently released 'Adolescence' on Netflix has caught the imagination of the nation as the chilling show chronicles the trial of a 13-year-old boy who is accused of murdering a female schoolmate, and the aftermath, especially the impact on his devastated family.

What has further perplexed and hence gained the attention of the audience is the fact that the accused comes from a largely regular family - hardworking parents who get along with each other and the kids, an A-level, caring and level-headed-sister - who have no major red flags. So it's not an alcoholic mother, a violent father or a narcissistic sister who is driving the young boy to this extreme step. From gender expectations, and the traditional concept of masculinity, to anger issues, the film poses several complex questions. But one key aspect stands out - the big, wide and often bad world of the internet and social media, which often the parents and elders are clueless about.

While there's no one simple answer, Jamie Miller's lack of self-esteem, perceived bullying at school, and access to certain online propaganda led to misogynistic tendencies and finally a heinous crime. Dr Astik Joshi, Child & Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, New Delhi and Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist & Founder, Tulasi Healthcare, New Delhi, share key insights, on social media navigation, red flags to look out for and anger issues in children.

The World Of Social Media: Helping Your Child Navigate It

To help adolescents navigate social media, the parents need to have basic knowledge of social media themselves, says Dr Astik Joshi. "This includes awareness of the content being consumed by the kids and the risk likelihood posed due to the consumption of the content," he adds.

Dr Gorav Gupta says that empathy and understanding are key and banning social media is not a solution. Dr Gupta says, "To help adolescents safely navigate social media, parents should focus on education, communication, and setting healthy boundaries."

Experts advise parents to create a safe space for children, free of judgement. "Instead of imposing strict bans, they should teach responsible usage of social media by discussing the permanence of online content, privacy risks, and the impact of cyberbullying. Creating a safe space for open conversations is key—allowing children to share their experiences without fear of overreaction," says Dr Gupta.

Use Of Social Media By Adolescents: Red Flags To Watch Out For

Dr Joshi says parents should watch for red flags, such as changes in personality, changes in behaviour, loss of inhibition, increase in risk-taking activities, spending an unusually high amount of time on social media, social withdrawal and unusually high level of need for secrecy and demands for privacy by the child. "Being aware of hidden meanings behind emojis and slang can help identify risky behaviour. At home, fostering healthy digital habits is essential," adds Dr Gupta.

Digital World: Lessons From Parents To Children

Setting screen-time limits, promoting device-free zones, and encouraging offline activities can help maintain balance, says Dr Gupta. He further adds that "modelling good digital behaviour and respecting adolescents’ privacy, rather than resorting to constant monitoring, builds trust."

Finally, parents should teach digital empathy and critical thinking, helping adolescents recognise misinformation and the consequences of their online actions. "While youngsters will still have a private life, guiding them with understanding and support ensures they make safer choices. Seeking help from mental health professionals is advisable if serious concerns arise. By staying informed, setting clear boundaries, and promoting open dialogue, parents can empower their children to use social media responsibly and safely," says Dr Gupta.

Managing Anger Issues In Adolescents

Adolescence, a stage of physical and psychological development, lasts usually between 10 and 19 years. This phase of life between childhood and adulthood is volatile, sometimes more for some people than others. "Adolescence is a time of emotional storm, and anger problems in children, particularly teenagers, are very prevalent. Frequent tantrums, not being able to calm down, physical violence, resistance, and excessive difficulty in healthily expressing emotions are all symptoms of anger issues. Withdrawal, self-injurious behaviours, or risk-taking are also exhibited by some adolescents to release their frustration," says Dr Gupta.

To help children deal with this phase of life, Dr Gupta says it is important to approach anger in teens with patience and empathy. "Open communication should be encouraged by caregivers and parents as they are given the freedom to express their emotions without fear of judgment. Positive coping skills such as deep breathing, mindfulness, or sports activities can be imparted to cope with anger constructively. Firm boundaries while affirming their emotions are important."

If anger becomes too intense or begins interfering with their day-to-day lives, they may need professional intervention from a therapist or counsellor. "A stable and supportive environment in school and home is critical to assisting teenagers through their feelings so that they become emotionally resilient adults," says Dr Gupta.