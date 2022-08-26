No one can win hearts as well as man's best friend, and International Dog Day is celebrated on 26th August every year to honour this special relationship between humans and dogs. Dogs do a lot for us humans, and this is an opportunity to thank them. From keeping us safe when working for the emergency services to helping those who are blind, deaf, or crippled, dogs do a lot for us humans.

Holiday planning is always fun. Dog owners, on the other hand, have a different situation because it might be difficult to find a place that is pet-friendly. Why should you feel pet-deprived or leave your pet with a neighbour or friend?

Also Read: Jibhi to Varkala: 5 stunning remote working destinations

To plan a paw-some vacation, read on to find out about the 6 best pet-friendly hotels in India

Vivanta by Taj – Kovalam, Kerala

The iconic Taj Luxury is awaiting you and your pet at Vivanta by Taj, Kovalam, one of the top pet-friendly hotels in India. You might need to make additional nightly payments in order to accommodate your pet at the hotel. You receive everything for your pet upon check-in at the hotel, including the bed, food, and toys. The hotel's specialised staff assists you in providing for your pet and supervises it while you are away.

Arco Iris Homestay – Curtorim, Goa

The pet-friendly homestay Acro Iris Homestay offers your pet with a cosy space to stay in, complete with a bed, toys, and plenty of delectable food. This 200-year-old colonial mansion has been rebuilt, and it now overlooks a seasonal lake, adding to its lovely atmosphere. This Goa hotel is the ideal place to stay with your pet because of the extensive area of paddy fields and woods that surrounds it.

Emerald Trail — Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

Near Nainital, Emerald Trail is tucked away at 6000 feet in the picturesque Kumaon Valley, away from the hustle and bustle.

Here, pets are welcome to explore the vast three-acre estate and stay in the same rooms as their owners. They are provided with beds, bowls, and home-cooked food that is suited to their specific dietary needs.

Tree of Life Resort & Spa — Jaipur, Udaipur and Rishikesh

At the luxurious Tree of Life Resort & Spa in India, you are welcome to bring your dogs along and enjoy a delightful stay with up to two pets per room at a small additional fee for food. Pets are welcome to take walks around the village or swim in the plunge pool. Currently, three Tree of Life resorts—in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Rishikesh—allow guests to bring their animal pals along.

The Dune Eco Village & Spa — Pondicherry

Approximately 20 minutes' drive from Pondicherry is this large 35-acre oceanfront property. This eco-friendly resort's verdant gardens and the beach's golden sands are ideal for playing with your dogs.

Hotel Nand Residency, Mussoorie

Your pup also deserves vacations in hills. Bring them to Queen of Hills in Mussoorie for a peaceful vacation. Dogs of any age are welcome at Hotel Nand Residency. Give your pet some time off the leash so they may run around and explore while taking in the sights of Shivalik Hills. Pet owners can choose from comfy bedding options, and this Mussoorie resort welcomes dogs with kind hospitality.

Your pet is both your safest haven and your greatest adventure, especially a dog, which is a far superior species to the phony humans we encounter daily. When you're down, they can tell. They are aware of any changes in your priorities. It should be your responsibility to offer a good soul what they deserve after they have come to learn so much about you. Give the gift of travel to man's best friend.

Also Read: Watch this viral video of a Swiggy-boy who delivered food on a horse | Zee English News | Offbeat

Tips for Traveling with Pets

-Make sure your pet is properly hydrated

-Make sure the hotel you choose treats your pet with respect and kindness

-Give your dog a proper identifying tag for his collar

-Travel with pet first aid kits that contain deworming agents

-Be extra vigilant

Lastly, enjoy this International Dog's Day with your furry friend and give back the love you recieve everyday.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a travel agent's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)