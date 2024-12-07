Can All Dogs Eat Lamb? Know Here

With winter's arrival and the chill in the air, dogs need extra care to stay healthy. From regulating body temperature to boosting immunity and maintaining coat health, attentive pet parents must meet these needs through a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. In this respect, lamb meat is a delicious and nutritious choice, perfectly supporting your dog’s health during the winter and festive season.

Here’s why pet parents should add lamb to their menu as shared by J.S. Rama Krishna, Business Head at Carniwel.

Fatty Acids: Keeping your dog warm in winter requires extra energy. Lamb provides sustained energy, helping regulate body temperature effectively. Rich in Omega-6, lamb supports weight management, reduces inflammation, and improves blood regulation. Combined with Omega-3, it promotes healthy skin and a shiny coat—vital during winter when grooming needs increase.

Amino acids: Lamb contains several essential amino acids that maintain healthy cellular function thereby reducing the risk of cancer. Amino acids are also responsible for the formation of Proteins, which Lamb is a rich source of. Simply put, amino acids ensure the complete health and well-being of your furry friend.

Essential Minerals: Lamb contains other essential nutrients such as Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B12, B6, and Selenium. The 2x Iron content in lamb supports a dog’s circulatory system two times better. A nutrient-dense meat, lamb is an exceptional way to ensure that your dog has a healthy metabolism and good immune and neurological functions. Vitamin B6 aids in regulating blood glucose levels, red blood cells, the nervous system, and hormones, while B12 ensures intestinal health.

Can all dogs eat lamb?

Yes, lamb is hypoallergenic and a great alternative to common allergens like beef or chicken. Its nutrient-rich profile supports good digestion, making it ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

“The most important consideration when feeding your dog lamb,” said J.S. Rama Krishna, Business head at Carniwel “is to feed cooked meat.” Feeding lamb to dogs can be tricky. Raw or improperly cooked meat causes poisoning, while bones pose choking and digestive hazards. Fat trimmings are too rich, and overfeeding may lead to gastrointestinal issues.

“The best method of giving your dog all the goodness of lamb is through kibble” continues Rama Krishna. Fresh Lamb variants not only have the benefits of lamb but are also packed with 3x Omega 3, probiotics for digestion, and L-Carnitine for healthy weight.”