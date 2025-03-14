Happy Holi 2025: Celebrate A Safe And animal-Friendly Holi, Expert Shares Tips

Ahead of Holi, animal protection organization, Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International/India) has urged the citizens to celebrate a compassionate Holi. The organization highlights the dangers posed by toxic colours used during traditional Holi celebrations, which can cause severe health risks to humans and animals.

Keren Nazareth, director of the companion animals and engagement team at Humane World for Animals India, says: “Every year, there are frequent instances of individuals forcibly applying Holi colours and coloured water to street animals, which can cause significant stress, skin irritation and poisoning even. This Holi, let's celebrate with kindness and respect for all living beings, ensuring that animals are not subjected to unnecessary harm. Animals, especially street and community animals, can suffer due to toxic colours, loud noises, water balloons and the chaos of the festival. By opting for eco-friendly colours, avoiding harm to animals and celebrating responsibly, we can ensure that Holi remains a joyful occasion for all – human and animal alike. It’s our responsibility to make sure that our happiness doesn’t cause distress to those who share our streets and neighborhoods.”



Dr. Piyush Patel, veterinarian and director of the companion animals and engagement team at Humane World for Animals India shares tips to celebrate animal-friendly Holi:

1. Do not apply toxic colours on animals: Never apply Holi colours on animals. Synthetic dyes can be toxic, leading to skin allergies, blindness and poisoning. Dogs, cats and other animals often lick their bodies to clean themselves, unknowingly ingesting Holi colours, which frequently becomes a primary cause of poisoning. Inhaling the powder may cause nasal irritation, and even respiratory infection.

2. Avoid feeding sweets to street animals: Don’t feed pets or street animals sweets or fried foods, as they can cause digestive issues and health problems. Stick to safe, pet-friendly treats.

3. Teach children to play responsibly: While kids often get excited by the colours and water splashing, ensure their enthusiasm doesn’t unintentionally cause harm to animals. Use Holi as an opportunity to educate children about animal care. Discourage them from splashing water balloons or throwing colours, especially street dogs, who are most vulnerable during the festival.

4. Safe colour removal: If an animal is accidentally coloured, gently wash them with mild pet shampoo. Never use kerosene or spirits to remove colours, and immediately consult a veterinarian if colour enters their eyes, nose or mouth.

5. Community awareness: Ahead of Holi, encourage and raise awareness within your community to celebrate responsibly. Request your community secretary and building managers to display informative posters that highlight the dangers of Holi colours to animals. Suggest organizing celebrations in designated areas, away from animal habitats, to minimize disruption to street animals. Advise residents to keep pets and community dogs indoors and ensure that water or colours are not thrown at street animals. By working together, we can create a safer and more compassionate environment for all.

6. Have emergency contacts ready: Keep contact details of local animal rescue groups or veterinarians in case an animal is injured or unwell.