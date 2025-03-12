Holi 2025: Dos And Don’ts While Playing Holi With Pets

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy and celebration. However, while we enjoy the festivities, it is essential to be mindful of our furry companions. Pets have sensitive skin and respiratory systems, making them vulnerable to the colors, noise, and general chaos of Holi. To ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for both you and your pet, here are some important dos and don’ts to follow.

Dos

1. Keep Pets Indoors

Holi celebrations can be overwhelming for animals. The loud noises, splashes of water, and vibrant colors can cause stress and anxiety. Keeping your pet indoors in a quiet and safe space will help them feel secure.

2. Use Pet-Safe Colors (If Necessary)

If you wish to involve your pet in the celebration, ensure you use organic, pet-friendly colors. Even then, apply them minimally and only if your pet is comfortable. It’s best to celebrate Holi with your pet through treats and playtime rather than colors.

3. Ensure Hydration & Comfort

The excitement of Holi can lead to dehydration. Keep fresh water and a comfortable resting area available for your pet. If they seem distressed, provide a calm and soothing environment.

4. Give Your Pet a Treat-Based Celebration

Instead of using colours, pamper your pet with their favorite treats. You can also prepare pet-friendly festive treats to include them in the celebrations safely.

5. Keep Emergency Contacts Handy

Despite precautions, accidents can happen. Keep the contact details of your veterinarian handy in case your pet ingests color or shows signs of discomfort.

Don’ts

1. Avoid Artificial Colors

Most Holi colours contain chemicals that can be toxic to pets. Even if they seem harmless, pets tend to lick their fur, which can lead to ingestion and health issues. Avoid applying any colors to your pet.

2. Do Not Force Pets into Celebrations

Some pets are naturally anxious around loud noises and crowds. Forcing them to participate in Holi celebrations can lead to panic, stress, and even aggressive behavior. Let them stay in a safe space.

3. Say No to Water Balloons and Pichkaris

Throwing water balloons or spraying water on pets can frighten them and cause physical harm. Wet fur can also lead to infections and discomfort.

4. Keep Sweets and Snacks Away

Festive sweets and snacks often contain ingredients like sugar, chocolate, and nuts, which can be harmful to pets. Keep human food out of their reach and provide pet-safe alternatives.

5. Don’t Leave Pets Unattended Outside

Stray colors, loud music, and crowds can be overwhelming for pets. Leaving them alone outside increases the risk of exposure to harmful substances, accidental ingestion, or stress-induced reactions.

