How To Improve Mental Health Of Pets?

We always think about how pets help in improving our mental health. Everyone knows how positive the home environment becomes because of them. But do we ever think about the mental health of our pets? What can we do to ensure that they always remain happy? Pet depression is a very real thing, and it can be triggered by even small things—like leaving them alone or not giving them enough importance.

Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor, A wellness Coach, and Founder, Enso Wellness shares with you some steps through which you can improve your pet’s mental health:

1.⁠ ⁠Walking your pet

This is the most important activity—you must spend time with your pet. Every pet loves to go for walks, so trust me, take your pet for a walk every morning and evening. It makes them feel that they are very important to you.

2.⁠ ⁠Watch their nutrition

Feeding pets the same food you're eating or giving them food from your plate out of love is not right. The spices that are digestible for us are not digestible for pets, and such food can have long-term harmful effects.

3.⁠ ⁠Avoid sweets

Any kind of sweet food is harmful to a pet’s fur and can be a regular cause of skin allergies.

4.⁠ ⁠Talk to your pets

Our pets understand everything we say, so it's important to talk to them. Making them feel that you are just as much their companion as they are yours is extremely important.

5.⁠ ⁠Help pets become people-friendly

From the beginning, it’s essential that pets interact with people. Keeping them locked away can be very harmful to their mental health.

6.⁠ ⁠Waking them from sleep

Whatever your routine may be, waking your pets up from sleep just to play with them is very wrong. You might not notice the difference in a few days, but in the long term, this can cause depression in pets.

7.⁠ ⁠Safe environment

Pets are like your children. Keeping a positive and peaceful environment at home is crucial. Pets are just as affected by arguments as your children are.

8.⁠ ⁠Activities

It is very important to involve pets in different activities. Doing something exciting for them along with their daily routine makes them feel happy.

9.⁠ ⁠Pampering

Pets love to be cared for and pampered. So, just like we scold them, we should also show love. It’s necessary to treat them like children. Everyone in the family must ensure that pets are well-treated and cared for. Their safety is the family’s responsibility.

10.⁠ ⁠Training and vet care

Every pet should receive proper training, whether it’s given by you or a professional. Their timely vaccinations, vet visits, and body care are your responsibility.

We may buy pets, but it's extremely important to understand the responsibility that comes with it. Please take care of your pets’ mental health through these points so that they, in return, can give you better mental health too.