Is Warm Food Better For Your Dog During Cold Weather?

As winter temperatures drop, veterinarian recommends that pet owners switch to warm but not hot meals to help their animals stay healthy and comfortable.

Warm food can play a crucial role in supporting pets body temperature during the colder months, particularly for puppies, senior animals, and short-coated breeds that struggle to retain heat.

Warm food also increases palatability and digestibility, reducing gastrointestinal stress for pets with sensitive stomachs.

But serving food that is too hot can cause burns to a pet’s mouth or throat as sometimes our furry babies eat food very fast.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr Harsh Veerbhan, founder, WAAT Pet Clinic adds, "I always suggest adding lukewarm water to kibble, but in winter it is more important as it also helps to keep them hydrated as the thrust for water decreases in winters."

As temperatures drop, many pet parents wonder if warm food can help their dogs feel better during winter. While it doesn’t change the nutrition, gently warmed meals can make dogs more comfortable, improve their appetite, and support easier digestion, especially for sensitive, older, or fussy eaters.

It also adds a bit of cosy comfort they naturally enjoy in colder weather. Here are some benefits of giving them warm food as shared by Smriti Thomas, Founder & CEO, Muttley Crew:

● Warm meals can help boost a dog’s appetite in winter, especially if they tend to eat less when it’s cold.

● Many dogs become less active in winter. Slightly warm food can make mealtimes more exciting and help them eat better every day. This also helps them get the energy they need during the season.

● Warm food can be helpful for dogs with mild joint pain or stiffness, as good nutrition and proper hydration support their comfort in colder weather. This can be especially beneficial for older dogs, many of whom face joint issues and may feel more comfortable eating gently warmed meals.

● Serving warm meals can also help maintain a regular feeding routine, as dogs are more likely to finish their food instead of leaving it out to get cold.

● Some dogs may feel a little stressed or uncomfortable during winter. A warm meal can act as a small source of comfort, helping them feel more relaxed at mealtime. It also avoids the discomfort that can come with eating cold food, which for some dogs may increase the chances of cough or cold–like symptoms.