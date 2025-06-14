Is Water The Only Way To Keep Pets Hydrated? What Are The Other Essentials To Add This Summer ?

Did you know that pets don’t sweat like us, and cool down via panting or sweating via their paw pads – making the process more time consuming and harder for them. One way to help them cope with the weather conditions is to ensure they are hydrated. Water, although essential and extremely important is not the only way to hydrate your pet.

Below is a list of ways you can ensure your pet remains well hydrated as shared by Anjali Kalachand, Pet Nutritionist:

• Feed fresh, raw or wet food or include this as part of their diet – because these are anyways moisture rich when compared to dry food

• Supplement their diets with bone broth and butter milk

• Include hydrating fruits and veggies as a snack – for eg watermelon, apple and cucumber to name few

Other essential things to know:

• Don’t walk your dog in direct sunlight. Pick dusk and dawn as the temperature will be more comfortable for them

• Concrete attracts a lot of heat, so always touch the road or pavement before allowing your pets to walk on it for a long time if too hot – unlike us they mostly are not wearing shoes!

• When your pet comes home and is panting, drinking copious amounts of water can cause bloat – always allow your pet to cool down then offer their water bowl – to help them to cool down however you can give them a few ice cubes to lick on.