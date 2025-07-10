The Hidden Calories: Why Feeding Your Pets Human Food Can Hinder Healthy Weight Management

In many Indian households with pets, the dining table is more than just a place to eat. It becomes a setting for silent pleas and negotiations. Wagging tails, puppy dog eyes, a gentle paw resting on a lap, and quiet purrs often tempt family members into feeding their furry companions scraps from their plates—whether a piece of roti, some rice, or even full servings of human food. This is done as an expression of love and care, reflecting the belief that pets are part of the family, and that a little extra affection through food can’t hurt. After all, it’s just food, right?

However, this seemingly harmless habit quietly threatens the health and well-being of these four-legged friends, and it is important to pay close attention to what pets are being fed.

Dr. Makarand Chavan, Vet. Physician & Surgeon, Consultant Vet. Gynaecologist; General Secretary – FSAPAI; Hon. Secretary – PPAM; WSAVA India Representative shares why feeding your pets human food can hinder healthy weight management.

Feeding from the heart

According to a recent survey by Royal Canin, a staggering 91.7% of Indian pet parents said they feed their pets human food. While this may be well-intentioned, it stems from heavy misinformation and a lack of awareness. The Royal Canin survey also revealed that 33.95% of pet parents do not fully understand what a healthy weight looks like for their pet. As pet parents, while we deeply care about our pets’ well-being, every decision we make shapes their lives for the better or the worse. And one of the things that defines their overall well-being is their weight.

Why human food is a no-no

While calorie intake is one of the aspects to be aware of with respect to feeding our pets human food, there lies an issue with the very composition of the food we consume. Human food, while flattering to our taste buds and providing us with the required nutrients, can clash with our pets’ digestive systems. and what might seem like a small treat, a spoonful of paneer curry or some rice, can be harmful to them.

Further, most human food lacks dietary essential nutrients in an adequate amount that our furry friends require, like certain proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Instead, it often contains higher calories than are safe for them to consume. This significantly increases the risk of weight gain and places a heavy strain on vital organs like their liver, pancreas and kidneys over time. Adding to this is the issue of certain ingredients like onions and garlic being toxic to our pets, even if given in very small quantities.

Less movement, more harm

Feeding our pets human food, particularly table scraps, normalises overeating. While their calorie intake increases, their physical activity doesn’t. Urban lifestyles, limited living spaces, and our busy schedules mean that our furry companions don’t get sufficient exercise to burn off what they consume. The result? Significant weight gain, joint strain, sluggishness, and a decline in health.

The need for tailored nutrition

When it comes to pet nutrition, there is no ‘one size fits all.’ Their dietary needs, much like ours, vary vastly based on several factors, including age, size, breed, activity levels, and health conditions. This makes it crucial for pet parents to consult a veterinary professional and opt for high-quality, nutrient-dense complete and balanced pet food designed to support their health and well-being. Further, consulting a veterinarian can help you understand portion sizes, nutrients your pets require, and even identify whether your fur baby is at a healthy weight.

Apart from these, it’s imperative to ensure adequate physical and mental stimulation to ensure you give your pet the best possible life. Daily walks, interactive play, and engaging toys can help your furry friend stay active and fit.