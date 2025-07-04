Why Your Pet Shouldn’t Eat Leftovers? Check Expert Opinion

It’s always best to prep our pet’s food separately rather than feed them leftovers- here’s why.

Pet Nutritionist Anjali Kalachand explains in- detail that why you shouldn't give your pets leftover food.

• Human leftovers could be what we have not eaten – for eg. cooked bones and fatty pieces of meat – both of which are not safe for our dogs – cooked bones can lead to obstruction and fatty cuts of meat can lead to pancreatitis

• Human food is usually cooked with ingredients like spices or onions which may not be suitable for our pets.

• Contrary to popular beliefs, both dogs and cats cannot digest large amounts of lactose- so feeding them items with high milk (or even sugar) content is not recommended

• Both dogs and cats have to have their pancreas work extra hard to digest starchy carbs like rice due to lack of production of salivary amylase – testimony to the fact that they should not be fed diets high in starchy carbohydrates like processed biscuits and rice

If however, you are a pet parent who is feeding a processed food diet, and you want to include some fresh ingredients to the kibble to up the nutritional quotient here are some safe ingredients that you have in your kitchen that you can add:

• Lean meats cooked with no spice and oil

• Eggs

• Cooked vegetables with no spice and salt

• Plain Steamed fish