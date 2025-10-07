10 Low-Key Green Flags That Reveal Long-Term Relationship Potential

When we speak about ‘green flags’ in relationships, the common ones that come up are mutual respect, open communication and shared values. While these are undeniably important, through my years of working with couples have noticed that the strongest and most enduring bonds present themselves through far subtler signs.

You won’t find these so-called ‘green flags’ highlighted on Instagram posts or self-help lists. However, they are far more potent indicators of how healthy a relationship is as shared by Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert.

1. Healthy disagreements

Conflicts are inevitable and the mere existence of disagreements does not indicate a disharmonious partnership. The difference between a red and green flag is how partners choose to express their disagreements. Does each partner feel safe when voicing their needs without the fear of the other retaliating with insults or shutting down? The focus of arguments or disagreements should never be about ‘winning’ and being ‘proven right’. Disagreements can be wonderful problem-solving sessions with each partner feeling understood and heard. They should strengthen your bond and not make you feel alienated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Supporting individual lives

We romanticise being a ‘we,’ but an unspoken green flag is genuinely cheering on your partner’s personal world. It’s about appreciating their hobbies, friendships and projects even if you don’t share them. Feeling joy for them when they thrive independently shows your bond is built on two whole people choosing each other - not on needing to be someone’s entire universe to feel secure.

3. A private language

As the relationship grows stronger, couples develop their own unspoken cues. From inside jokes to shared glances, words and phrases, they create a language that’s unique to them and is built on their shared history. It is your private world within the world, built from moments only the both of them share.

4. Comfort in Being Unimpressive

Early on, we all want to look charming and interesting. But a deeper sign of intimacy is feeling free to drop the performance. You can be grumpy, tired or messy without fear of losing affection. A quiet night in, binge-watching a show, sitting in companionable silence - these are signs of unconditional acceptance and love without the facade.

5. No scorekeeping

Many relationships run into the trap of tallying who did more, sacrificed more or ‘owes’ whom. A true green flag is when that scorekeeping fades. You both contribute freely to each other’s well-being because you trust the other’s fairness and goodwill. Giving without keeping a mental tab reflects a healthy, abundant mindset toward the relationship.

6. Everyday gestures of support

It’s often said that love is in the little things. Indeed, I’ve found that it’s rarely the grand gestures that sustain a relationship. To the contrary, small, intuitive acts of support and service make each partner feel cherished. For instance, your partner could pick up your favourite sweet treat for you while running errands. They could pour you some tea when you’re anxious. They know when support looks like a hug and when it resonates in attentive silence.

Such acts of kindness feel like second nature. They don’t need reminders. They don’t demand significant time, efforts or energy. But they comprise the true essence of a resilient, fulfilling partnership.