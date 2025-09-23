5 Psychological Tricks Narcissists Use In Romantic Relationships To Control And Manipulate You

Relationships should ideally be built on trust, respect, and mutual care. However, when a narcissist enters the picture, things can quickly become manipulative and emotionally draining. Narcissists often mask their controlling or abusive behaviors as love, making it hard to recognize the toxicity.

Here are five common mind games they play in relationships and tips to protect yourself:-

1. Gaslighting: Making You Doubt Yourself

Gaslighting is a classic narcissistic tactic where they manipulate you into questioning your memory, perception, or sanity. Statements like “You’re overreacting” or “That never happened” are meant to confuse you and make you dependent on their version of reality. This subtle abuse erodes self-confidence and makes you feel insecure in your own judgment.

2. Silent Treatment: Using Silence as a Weapon

Narcissists often withdraw affection or communication to punish or control their partners. This “silent treatment” can last hours, days, or even weeks, leaving you anxious, confused, and desperate to regain their approval. It’s a manipulative tactic designed to make you feel guilty and compliant.

3. Love Bombing: Overwhelming You to Gain Control

At the start of a relationship, a narcissist may shower you with excessive praise, gifts, and attention—known as love bombing. While it feels flattering, it is often a tactic to gain your trust and emotional dependence. Once they’ve established control, the affection often disappears, replaced by criticism or manipulation.

4. Triangulation: Creating Jealousy and Competition

Narcissists frequently involve a third party to create jealousy, insecurity, or rivalry. They may compare you to an ex, a friend, or even a stranger to manipulate your emotions and maintain power in the relationship. Triangulation keeps you constantly seeking their validation while feeling inadequate.

5. Blame Shifting: Refusing to Take Responsibility

No matter what goes wrong, narcissists rarely admit fault. Instead, they blame you, circumstances, or even friends and family. This tactic deflects accountability and keeps you feeling guilty or responsible for problems you didn’t cause, undermining your confidence and emotional well-being.

How to Protect Yourself

Recognise the signs of manipulation early and trust your instincts.

Set clear boundaries and maintain them consistently.

Seek support from trusted friends, family, or a mental health professional.

Prioritise self-care and emotional well-being over pleasing the narcissist.

Narcissists may mask abuse as love, making subtle manipulations hard to detect. By understanding these mind games—gaslighting, silent treatment, love bombing, triangulation, and blame shifting—you can protect yourself and maintain healthier relationships. Awareness is the first step toward breaking free from emotional manipulation and reclaiming your self-worth.

