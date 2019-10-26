Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot in France? Actress answers

New Delhi: The marriage rumours of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt refuses to die down and it will probably continue till the day they actually get married. The latest rumour suggested that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in France on January 2020. Not just that, a fake wedding card was also circulated on social media.

However, the 26-year-old actress herself refuted the claims. Alia was asked about wedding rumours with Ranbir at the Mumbai airport. After trying to dodge the question for a while, Alia finally answered in the affirmative. She said, "Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi."

Ranbir and Alia are going pretty strong on the personal front. The two are often spotted hanging out together and social media PDA is just unavoidable. Both the families have also approved of their choices and are pretty keen on getting their children married.

Love blossomed between them on the sets of Brahamastra, which was then being shot in Tel Aviv. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is set for a summer 2020 release.