Sara Ali Khan

Amid breakup rumours, Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan come together for Karan Johar's Diwali puja

Amid breakup rumours, Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan come together for Karan Johar&#039;s Diwali puja

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's rumoured love affair with co-star Kartik Aryan ended even before the release of their first film together. Although the couple never denied or accepted their relationship, they were often spotted hanging out with each other. 

However, it seems the couple has let bygones be bygones and decided to remain friends.

Kartik and Sara, who are rumoured to have broken up recently, came together under Karan Johar's roof for Diwali Puja. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra among others also attended the Diwali Puja at the Dharma Productions office. Check out the pictures:

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, both are currently focusing on their respective careers and are finding it difficult to spend time with each other. Hence, they decide to part ways mutually.

On the work front, Sara and Kartik will be seen in Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali. Apart from this, Sara will be seen in the remake of Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan while Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar.

  

Power couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma make heads turn at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

