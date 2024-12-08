Beyond Swipe Right: How Men Are Using Dating Apps To Build Lasting Friendships?

Dating apps, initially designed to spark romance, are now brokering connections beyond it. As the dating game is evolving, so are the players. Men are now using these platforms to find true friends- platonic, real buddies. Do some of them want friendships with romantic strings attached? Yes, maybe. But still, shifting their primary focus from constantly worrying about being 'forever single' to genuinely looking for friends on dating apps is one of the most significant evolutions to have hit men-kind in the last decade. And who decided that the "friend zone" can't be an awesome place?

Ravi Mittal Founder & CEO of QuackQuack shares how men are finding friendships beyond romance.

From "seeking love" to "seeking a friend who gets me"- Dating apps were too one-dimensional- you were there to date; the end. But why stick to only love when you can also pulp the platforms for the next best thing- friendship? Men are putting up Bios with "looking for friends" and "open to friendship" to attract women with similar mindsets because sometimes, what you need is not love but a true friend to hold your hand when love leaves you midway. Moreover, it is easier to find connections when it does not come with the pressure of romantic intentions. With no additional stress of having to impress someone or win them over with your words, men feel more comfortable coming out of their shells and forging real bonds. It's just a man and his friend- two people chatting about everything under the sky, and the best part is, there's no need to read between the lines. Statistically speaking, men find it hard.

"Just Friends" has a new appeal- Modern gentlemen have realized that friendship with women has their own benefits. The conversations often go beyond the surface level- it is more than life updates and sports talk. There's a chance of seeing things from a new perspective, helping them take a fresh take at life's little challenges, like how to deal with mixed signals from a crush.

Dating apps create a low-pressure environment for men to find these friendships. It's the perfect setup to expand their social circle and connect with women they otherwise wouldn't have met, or even if they did, striking up a conversation with "Hey, wanna be friends?" might not have worked as smoothly as it does on these apps.

Sigmas beating the stigma- Contrary to popular belief, some men, too, are victims of the stigma that comes with using dating apps. But with the recent development of friendships on dating apps, men, just like women, have found a way to work around it and focus on finding like-minded people to connect with and build a meaningful relationship, even if they stay platonic forever.

Friends first- Befriending someone from the opposite sex IRL can be misinterpreted, but that isn't the case with dating apps. Users have the option to be clear about their intentions from the beginning by mentioning a few simple words like "looking for friends" on their Bio. Their profiles become a safe space where friendships are, by default, the ultimate goal. There's no need to decipher difficult signals or navigate the romantic undertone. This clarity allows men to connect on a more authentic level.

Moreover, starting out friends and organically building up to something romantic is far more exciting and practical, too. Daters have enough scope to evaluate the person and comprehend if things can work out in the long term before diving head-first.

FWB? It's a thing of the past- The old Friends with Benefits is done and now sitting on the shelf, collecting dust. Men are looking for real human connections and the benefits of no-pressure joy and growth that come with it.

Men have found the connection between Love and Friendship- Through dating apps, men have found that sometimes, love and friendship are not so far apart. After all, both start as a connection formed over mutual respect and a similar outlook on life. Finding true friends online can feel a lot like dating but without the emotional rollercoaster.