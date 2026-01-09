Emotional Intelligence Is the New Metric For Growth: Lessons From The Online Dating World

For a very long time, people have been told that the keys to success are a high IQ, a killer resume, and a high-paying job. However, in the new hyper-connected world of online dating, a whole new currency is emerging, and it is not as easily quantifiable. It is Emotional Intelligence.

Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of QuackQuack shares how emotional intelligence is the new metric for growth for online dating world.

It's a space where breaking hearts should have been easier than keeping promises; however, the rising emotional intelligence in people of the virtual world instead makes it the perfect place to find genuine connection. In fact, in all spheres of life, EQ has become the MVP.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Decoding chats: Anyone who has been on a dating app for 5 minutes knows that a simple text is not just that; it hides a hundred different meanings, all for you to uncover. It is a person's emotional intelligence that takes a simple Hi to a different level. The ability to read between the lines, whether the match is showing subtle disinterest or are they just busy, or being able to sense unspoken emotions and respond thoughtfully, is what helps people foster a genuine connection.

It is a mine of unspoken cues. People with high emotional intelligence know when to push a conversation or pull back, or simply let go of one without demanding closure. It saves them the heartbreak, as well as others.

The same level of EQ comes in very handy in the professional field as well. In fact, just change decoding a text to decoding an email, and imagine yourself trying to understand if that one mail from your boss sounded a tad bit angry. EQ helps navigate conflicts even in places without the advantage of clearly visible body language.

Vulnerability is actually a power move: For a long time, showing your softer side was considered a weakness. But as emotional intelligence takes the center stage, the same vulnerability is now a sign of strength, both online and IRL.

Have you ever noticed how people open up to you more when you openly talk about your fears, failures, and complex feelings? Turns out, you are not imagining. In fact, 4 in 5 daters from metros and suburbs claim it is because vulnerability makes people warmer and more approachable. It creates a deeper connection and even boosts credibility.

It is the courage to be vulnerable and accept one's shortcomings that makes them seem greater in others' eyes. And the best part is that it is not limited to just dating; the same theory works in all aspects of life.

Healthy communication that strengthens connections: Ever texted anyone 'K' when you were angry? Has that ever ended in anything positive or productive? Most likely not. That's where emotional intelligence comes in handy. A simple "Okay, I understand," instead of a curt "K," could've saved you a whole lot of energy and possible emotional crisis. It's not just about being nice to people at all times; it is about being aware of what can make a bad situation worse and a good one even better.

Graceful Exit: The most important use of emotional intelligence arrives when it is time to handle rejection. It is both an inevitable part of the dating world and the world outside. You will be rejected by some matches and even soft-ghosted by some others, because you can't be everyone's type. How you react and respond will indirectly shape you as a person.

A low EQ response to rejection is usually internalized self-blaming, considering the rejection as personal failure, and in some cases, even giving a bitter response. But bring emotional intelligence into the equation, and rejection would look like a great learning opportunity, and understanding that a mismatch is just that and not a reflection of your self-worth. The same thing trickles down to the other hurdles of life; in a career perspective, EQ can help you handle a job loss, or a rejected proposal, or even critical feedback without collapsing and allowing it to crumple your self-confidence.