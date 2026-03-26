How colourism impacts mental health - Ex-cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's comments spark conversation

While Indians are very quick to call out racism they face abroad, and rightly so, often we turn blind eye to the incidents at home. A nation of varied skin tones, colourism is unfortunately a deep-seated prejudice that exist in the country. Thanks to a mix of historical caste structures and British colonial influence, the preference for lighter skin is evident in almost every part of the nation.

Recently, former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in an interview to The Indian Express had opened up about the several instances of racism he had faced during his cricketing career. At 14, when a net bowler for the Indian team at Chepauk, a senior Indian cricketer mistook him for a ground staff and asked him to clean his shoes. Sivaramakrishnan also recounted in the interview how prominent players in the Tamil Nadu team called him “karupa (dark-skinned),” and how on his 17th birthday, when Sunil Gavaskar had ordered a cake, a teammate had apparently told the latter that he had ordered a cake of right colour - "...Such a dark chocolate cake for a dark boy.”

Sivaramakrishnan's experience is not a standalone one as people with dark complexion often fall prey to the prejudice that is deep-rooted in Indian psyche. Experts weigh in how such comments can hurt an individual and affect their mental health.

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How colourism affects mental health

According to Dr Astik Joshi, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Delhi, discrimination based on one's race or skin colour can have an adverse impact on one's mental wellbeing. This may include having low self-worth or self-esteem and an increased likelihood of anxiety, mood instability, and behavior disturbances.

Colourist remarks can deeply affect a person's confidence and emotional well-being, particularly when they occur repeatedly over time, shares Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram. "From a mental health perspective, such comments are not harmless jokes — they are a form of chronic discrimination that slowly erodes a person's sense of self-worth. When someone is mocked for something as unchangeable as their skin colour, they often begin to internalise that mockery as a reflection of their value, leading to feelings of shame, anxiety, and emotional isolation that can persist long after the incidents themselves have ended. The "mental scar" that Laxman Sivaramakrishnan describes is clinically real and widely recognized," says Dr Gupta.

Colurism and racism leave long-term impact

When someone like Laxman Sivaramakrishnan speaks about colourism, it reminds us that such remarks don’t just sting in the moment — they quietly erode self-worth, leaving long-term emotional scars, says Shivani Misri Sadhoo, psychologist and marriage counsellor.

Neha Sharma (name changed) was always a topper in her class. The Bangalore-based professional works in a big MNC today, earning big bucks, yet she still feels insecure about wearing certain colours. "From childhood, I have been conscious of my dark skin tone. I won't say people were intentionally unkind - at least, most - but the colour prejudice is so deep-seated that stray comments would keep coming. Many friends and relatives would call me 'maa kali', albeit "affectionately". Also, I loved yellow but my aunts would point out that it is too bright for a dark girl like me. I was barely 10-12 then, and comments like this left a deep impression and often a sense of hurt," shares Sharma. Now at 40, she is far more confident in her skin, yet some insecurities remain. "It doesn't affect me anymore but this is something that has deeply impacted by psyche during my growing up years. And to be honest, I am still conscious of wearing certain colours though I have learnt to quail my inner insecurities," Sharma adds.

How to cope with colourism and personal taunts

Experts point out that coping begins with recognising that prejudice reflects ignorance, not personal value, and seeking safe spaces — therapy, trusted conversations, or self-expression—to process the hurt. "Friends and family play a crucial role by validating experiences, calling out bias, and reinforcing a person’s dignity. True resilience isn’t about becoming immune to hurt, but about building inner clarity, self-respect, and boundaries—understanding that while the world may not always be kind, one’s sense of identity need not depend on it," says Sadhoo.

Support system is key but so is self-education. "Psychoeducating oneself on positive impact of resilience and preemptively learning coping mechanisms for adverse social situations would help the person deal with hostile societal pressures," says Dr Joshi. It is also essential to set boundaries. As Dr Gupta points out, setting boundaries with people who make such remarks — and refusing to minimise the hurt by laughing it off — is an important act of self-respect."Resilience, over time, is built by anchoring self-worth in one's values, relationships, and purpose rather than in others' approval. Not everyone in society will be kind but someone else's prejudice is never a measure of your worth. With the right support, that understanding can move from something you are told to something you truly believe," adds Dr Gupta.