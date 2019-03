London: Singer Coleen Nolan says she gets mortified by the idea of dating.

In an interview, Nolan, who got separated from husband Ray Fensome last year, spoke about how she finds the idea of finding love again, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It doesn't fill me with horror. I'm just mortified, it turns me into a 12-year-old again," said the "I will survive" hitmaker.

Nolan and Ray parted ways in February 2018. However, she insisted that they are still "really good friends".