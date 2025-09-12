Is Shrekking The Latest Viral Dating Trend? Everything You Need To Know About This Fun Relationship Buzzword

In a world of ever-evolving dating trends — from ghosting and benching to slow-dating and hardballing it seems there’s always a new word to describe how people find (or avoid) love. But the latest trend taking over TikTok and Gen Z dating culture might be the most unexpected (and endearing) of them all.

It’s called “Shrekking”, and yes, it’s inspired by Shrek, the beloved green ogre from the iconic DreamWorks films.

So what exactly is Shrekking in the dating world? Is it as weird as it sounds… or is it the most genuine trend we've seen in a long time?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Let’s dive into the mud (in the best way possible).

What Is ‘Shrekking’?

Shrekking is the dating trend where people intentionally prioritize personality, shared values, and emotional connection over looks, money, or social status — much like Princess Fiona choosing Shrek over Lord Farquaad.

It’s about falling in love with the “ogre,” not the prince.

In other words, choosing authenticity over perfection.

The term is both playful and profound. It reflects a shift in mindset — especially among younger daters — who are tired of shallow swiping, unrealistic beauty standards, and curated dating profiles.

“I don’t want a filtered life anymore. I want someone real — even if they come with a little mud,” said one TikTok user in a viral post explaining Shrekking.

(Also Read: From Benching To Nanoship: Breaking Down New Relationship Terms That Define Gen Z Love Life)

Why ‘Shrek’?

Shrek isn’t just a meme or childhood movie — it’s a cultural moment. Underneath the comedy and chaos, Shrek tells a surprisingly touching love story about:

Embracing your flaws

Finding someone who accepts the real you

Loving beyond appearances

Challenging conventional ideas of “happily ever after”

These themes are resonating deeply in a post-pandemic world where people crave depth, comfort, and genuine companionship.

Like the ogre himself says: “Ogres are like onions… they have layers.” And now, daters are finally appreciating those layers.

Signs You’re “Shrekking”

Wondering if you're already a part of this trend (without knowing it)? You might be Shrekking if:

You value emotional safety and comfort over “hotness”

You’re attracted to someone for their humor, kindness, or weird quirks

You’re more into cozy nights than high-maintenance dates

You’ve stopped chasing “ideal types” and started focusing on real compatibility

You’re down for love that looks messy, but feels right

In short: You're more into “real ones” than "perfect tens.”

Why It’s Gaining Popularity

Several cultural shifts have paved the way for Shrekking to become a thing:

1. Dating App Fatigue

People are tired of superficial matches and endless swiping based on filtered photos. Shrekking is the opposite of that — it's about depth.

2. Post-Pandemic Priorities

After years of isolation, people now prioritize emotional connection, mental health, and stability more than ever.

3. Body Positivity and Anti-Perfection Culture

Movements promoting body neutrality, self-love, and rejecting unrealistic beauty standards have made space for this more grounded approach to attraction.

4. Shrek Memes & Internet Culture

Let’s be real: Gen Z and Millennials love a good meme. Shrek is a cult classic with meme-worthy moments and quotes that perfectly capture modern dating struggles — with humor and heart.

(Also Read: 8 Essential Gen Z Dating Terms You Should Know For Modern Relationships)

What Does Shrekking Look Like IRL?

Instead of showing up on a first date trying to impress someone with curated looks or flashy lifestyles, Shrekkers:

Show up as themselves — flaws, quirks, and all

Choose comfort over performative perfection

Embrace awkwardness and vulnerability

Look for partners who “feel like home,” not a highlight reel

“Shrekking” may sound silly at first, but it actually represents something profound: a return to authentic, unfiltered connection. In a world that’s obsessed with appearances and aesthetics, Shrekking invites us to look deeper.