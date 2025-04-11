If there's one thing that GenZ knows how to do, it is breaking the chain and disrupting the status quo. From redefining the ever-feared FriendZone to changing the way people date, they are a generation that refuses to settle for anything other than the best.

The rise of dating apps has completely changed the way people find love and friendship, and with GenZ owning the dating world, the past couple of years have been nothing short of revolutionary, and the coming years will follow suit.

Let's take a look into what the future has in store for the GenZ as shared by -

Ghosting is out, and Radical Honesty In- Gone are the days when people pulled off the disappearing act on their matches; with GenZ's progressive and emotionally mature dating style, Radical Honesty is the new trend. This generation of daters value transparency and expect the same from their matches- if they don't feel the connection going anywhere, they prefer to take the direct, no-BS approach, and instead of brutal honesty, they choose kindness. GenZ is expected to see more upfront dating styles in the future and hopefully break the toxic trend of Ghosting once and for all.

AI-Wingman- Spending hours coming up with the perfect opener is so 'last season.' The trend of AI-wingman is just GenZ using AI to its full potential, asking for relationship advice, the perfect ice-breaker bound to get a response, and even date ideas. And it is about to get more famous in the years to come with young daters feeding AI the description of their match and getting a tailor-made message that breaks the ice immediately. It might seem like GenZ is taking the easy path, but it is far from that- they are giving their matches what they deserve, and that is 'the best of everything.' AI or not, the emotions and efforts are still very much human. Moreover, GenZ couples are predicted to use AI to curate the perfect date based on mutual interests instead of wasting time on "What should we do?" or one person taking charge of the entire thing while the other feels sidelined.

More cross-city connections- GenZ is more well-connected than the generations before, and it reflects in their dating life as well- the trend of matching with users from different cities is on the rise among GenZs, and with that, the rise in Long-Distance relationships and friendships. More people of the generation are predicted to date outside their city limits, rather than staying within the boundaries, choosing partners purely based on compatibility instead of physical proximity.

FriendZone- While most daters were scared of being friend-zoned, GenZ daters are predicted to seek more than romantic matches on dating apps in the coming year. 2 in 6 active GenZ users are seen using "looking for friendship" in their bio. There's a good chance that online dating apps will become a hotspot for genuine platonic friendships besides romance.

Slow love- GenZ is the master of simmer dating, and even though the beginning of 2025 saw the rise of Flash Connection, that was only possible because of the strong foundation created by their slow dating style. The more laid-back and slower version of finding love is set to make a comeback soon, with the young generation of daters constantly leaning toward intentional dating. These daters might come up with new strategies to keep the pace slow- for instance, intentionally limiting daily matches or longer conversations before taking the match forward. In simpler terms, dating will become less of a number game and more of an experience.

UnLabelling- While Millennials have the inbuilt need to label every relationship, GenZ is more flexible; they are not big on defining every connection. Their relationships are becoming less about conventional milestones and more about shared experiences and mutual understanding. This trend of UnLabelling should not be confused with non-commital relationships; they still want a meaningful connection but without the pressure of putting a tag on it. GenZ daters are admittedly more secure, and in the future, they might lead a lot more people to embrace connections that do not fit the textbook definition, allowing people to be who they are and love as they wish.

Emotional intelligence as the biggest dating currency- In the coming years, the biggest flex among GenZs will be emotional intelligence. A user with a clear picture of what they want or someone who has worked through their baggage will be more desirable than users who might be superior in terms of appearance. Communicating feelings in a healthy way, setting clear boundaries, and having worked out past relationship traumas before getting into the next one are set to become non-negotiables among the GenZ population.