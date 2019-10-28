close

Power couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma make heads turn at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

Power couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma make heads turn at Sonam Kapoor&#039;s Diwali bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair. The who's who of tinsel town attended the do in their smashing attires. However, all eyes were on power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who looked straight out of a fairytale. The actress posted a few pictures before heading to the party.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In the picture, Virat cannot stop grinning as he wraps his arm around Anushka. Dressed in white indo-western attire, captain Kohli looks dapper while Anushka pulls off her Sabyasachi lehenga amazingly. Virat too is wearing a Sabyasachi creation for Diwali.

Check out more pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Virat and Anushka's pictures often break the internet and these pictures are definitely worthy of all the attention and adulation. They surely complement each other in every way.

On the work front, Anushka has been on a sabbatical after film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan flopped at the Box Office. The latest rumours suggest that the actress will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for Satta Pe Satta remake.
 

