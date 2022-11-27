Relationship 101: The secret to a good relationship...listening! 6 Tips to be a better listener

Dating tips: Developing qualities like empathy, reflection, and paraphrasing might help you be a better listener in your relationship. However, it's also essential to communicate effectively. In other words, the first step to improving your partner's listening skills is to genuinely listen to them in order to pick up new information and then communicate your views.

Listening is a process that goes far deeper than just hearing; it involves your mind and heart in addition to your ears.

We often have a tendency to take things for granted and pay little attention when someone is speaking. As a result, we are unable to interpret the information that their words and body language are trying to convey, which leads to poor communication. Learn more about how to listen better,

1. Practise empathy

Active listening techniques are not nearly as effective as identifying the intention.

Even if it's not your experience, the capacity to put oneself in another person's shoes and comprehend their situation can be a powerful connector.

You might need to do more than just listen to what they have to say and make an effort to understand their perspective and experience.

2. Read body language

You might want to start by recognising all the communication processes that go on in a relationship in order to listen better. Consider:

- Maintaining eye contact.

- Leaning forward.

- Avoid distractions like your phone.

- Engaging in comforting facial expressions.

3. Pay attention

The key to effective listening is to pay close attention to what the other person is saying.

Starting with turning off the computer, and the TV, and muting your phone, you might want to start by getting rid of any distractions that might make it difficult for you to concentrate on your partner.

Also Read: Dating tips: 10 things a guy should NEVER do on a first date!

4. Making assumptions will not help

Make sure you understand not only what your partner says, but also their feelings.

For instance, when your partner is actually excited or agitated, you can assume they are furious with you. Instead of assuming your partner's remarks to be emotional, think about asking them to clarify.

5. Paraphrasing is a useful tool

By summarising what your partner is saying, you can be confident that you're hearing what they want you to.

When paraphrasing, you might also add your own version of what was said and ask your partner if that interpretation is accurate.

Getting an explanation on the issues you're unclear about also demonstrates that you paid attention and are now giving what was spoken some thought.

6. Respond, not react

Engagement is more than just giving a reply or arguing your perspective in rebuttal to what your partner has said.

Stopping the argument in your thoughts and focusing on the listener is an essential part of active listening.

The listener must control their emotional reactions and judgments in order to focus on understanding the partner's main points.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dating tips: 7 Red flags that can ruin a relationship; signs to avoid, check expert's tips

It takes practise to be an effective communicator and listener. Engaging your entire body, avoiding distractions, paraphrasing, and empathising with your partner are the first steps to improving your listening skills in a relationship.